Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.