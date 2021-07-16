Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAO. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE:DAO opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06. Youdao has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Youdao by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Youdao by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after buying an additional 141,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Youdao by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Youdao by 1,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

