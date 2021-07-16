Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

ET opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after buying an additional 410,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

