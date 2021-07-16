Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2021 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

