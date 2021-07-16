Ubiquiti Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ubiquiti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.47.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UI. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

NYSE UI opened at $297.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.64. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

