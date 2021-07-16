ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSTI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of SSTI opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $546.90 million, a P/E ratio of 425.86, a P/E/G ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.35.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

