IMAX Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – B. Riley dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of IMAX in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $2,373,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 646.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 122,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 105,674 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 127.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 269,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 151,021 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.