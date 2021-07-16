Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for West Japan Railway in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.49) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WJRYY. Mizuho raised West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

