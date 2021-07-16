Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to Hold

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $120.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Supervielle (SUPV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.