thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.54 ($14.75).

FRA:TKA opened at €8.32 ($9.79) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.43.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

