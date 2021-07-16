FY2022 EPS Estimates for Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Boosted by Analyst

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

SZGPY opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.18. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

