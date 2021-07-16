FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crédit Agricole S.A. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Crédit Agricole in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a €14.70 ($17.29) price target (down from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Shares of CRARY opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.353 dividend. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

