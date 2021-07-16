Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Voestalpine AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voestalpine in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voestalpine’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 price target on Voestalpine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

