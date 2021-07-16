Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of MIDD opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Middleby by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 89.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after buying an additional 101,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.