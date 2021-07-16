Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.86. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 164,045 shares traded.

CFW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.85 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.38.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.62.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.2885128 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.