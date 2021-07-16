Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 236.30 ($3.09). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 232.95 ($3.04), with a volume of 11,212,785 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a market cap of £18.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.97.

In other Tesco news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 44,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £13,770 ($17,990.59). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,662.

Tesco Company Profile (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

