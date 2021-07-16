OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OGI. CIBC upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.90.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$3.34 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.49. The company has a market cap of C$997.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

