JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$199.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$202.67.

TSE:FNV opened at C$192.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a current ratio of 16.39. The stock has a market cap of C$36.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$222.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$181.84.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.09 million. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

