Scotiabank Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IFC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$190.67.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC stock opened at C$169.64 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$131.94 and a 52 week high of C$173.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$166.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.5459018 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.