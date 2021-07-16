Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THQQF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of THQQF stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.86. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

