Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) to “Buy”

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,498,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

