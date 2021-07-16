Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OCUP. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocuphire Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.46. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. As a group, analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

