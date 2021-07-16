Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to Hold

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NLS. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NLS opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $102,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 350,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 225,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Nautilus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

