NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuCana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

NCNA opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92. NuCana has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). Equities research analysts expect that NuCana will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

