Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Seiko Epson stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.89.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

