Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,562,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Irwin Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock worth $2,525,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

