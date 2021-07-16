KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,117 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

