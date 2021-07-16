Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $113.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

