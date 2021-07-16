Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 16.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 6,853.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

