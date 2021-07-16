Graham Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graham in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Graham’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

NYSE GHM opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Graham has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 million, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graham by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Graham by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Graham by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Graham’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

