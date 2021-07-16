Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 418.2% in June

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 418.2% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

