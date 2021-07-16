Canaccord Genuity Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.64.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$66.60 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.68 and a twelve month high of C$67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$33.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

