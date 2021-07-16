ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 30 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 30 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 30 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 29.33.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

