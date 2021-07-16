Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CLOK opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22. Cipherloc has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.64.
About Cipherloc
