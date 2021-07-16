Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLOK opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22. Cipherloc has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

