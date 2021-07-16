TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on T. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.42.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$27.95 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$22.50 and a 12 month high of C$28.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

