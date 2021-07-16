Short Interest in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Grows By 438.1%

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, an increase of 438.1% from the June 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Heidi Stam acquired 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

IGR stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

