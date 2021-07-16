Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 54,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 25,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

