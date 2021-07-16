Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.43. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 943,660 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $100.72 million, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 122,182 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

