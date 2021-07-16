Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.43. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 943,660 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $100.72 million, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 122,182 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.
Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.
Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.