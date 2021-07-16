Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Receives $9.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

TPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.43. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

