Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) versus Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Head-To-Head Review

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Kinross Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Kinross Gold $4.21 billion 1.93 $1.34 billion $0.77 8.39

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47% Kinross Gold 31.69% 16.56% 9.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Braveheart Resources and Kinross Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinross Gold 0 3 9 1 2.85

Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $10.54, suggesting a potential upside of 63.18%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Braveheart Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 30.0 million ounces of gold and 59.2 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

