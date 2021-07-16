Analysts Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) PT at $17.50

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.13. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,963,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,399,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

