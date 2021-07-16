Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$139.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$139.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$128.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.50.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$127.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$63.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$91.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.83.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

