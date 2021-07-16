Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$139.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$128.00 to C$139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$128.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.50.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$127.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$63.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$91.18 and a one year high of C$127.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$119.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

