Scotiabank Boosts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$18.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $13.15 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

