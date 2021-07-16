International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.50.

IPCO stock opened at C$5.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$921.33 million and a P/E ratio of -67.59. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$6.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

