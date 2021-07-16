Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Given a $28.40 Price Target by SVB Leerink Analysts

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) has been given a $28.40 price objective by SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.49.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,106 shares of company stock worth $553,421. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 127,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

