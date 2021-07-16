Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Increased by Wedbush

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

NYSE FRC opened at $199.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $202.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.