Eldorado Gold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$284.46 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.34.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$12.46 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$11.93 and a one year high of C$18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$312,140.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$908,536.60. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,693.68. Insiders sold 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531 over the last ninety days.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

