Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 81,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

