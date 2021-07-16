Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamaha Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YAMHF. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamaha Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.